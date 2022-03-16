English
    Joe Biden to announce $800 million in new security aid to Ukraine: US official

    The announcement brings "the total (aid) announced in the last week alone to $1 billion," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

    AFP
    March 16, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST
    Joe Biden (Image: Reuters)

    US President Joe Biden will announce $800 million in new security assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday, a White House official said, the same day that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to deliver a speech to the US Congress.

    The announcement brings "the total (aid) announced in the last week alone to $1 billion," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

    Zelensky is set to renew his appeals for more aid in his virtual address to Congress, as some lawmakers press the White House to take a tougher line over Russia's invasion.
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 07:39 am
