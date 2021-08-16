Joe Biden to address US on Afghanistan chaos a day after Taliban takeover

File image of US President Joe Biden (AP)

United States President Joe Biden will address the United States on August 16 over the situation in Afghanistan, the White House said. This would be his first public remarks on the geopolitical issue since the takeover of the west-central Asian nation by the insurgent Taliban.

A statement issued by the White House noted that Biden will return from Camp David on Monday to deliver remarks on Afghanistan. The President will speak at 3:45 pm (19:45 GMT).

Earlier in the day, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told the country's media that the failure of the Afghan military is to blame for the Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan.

The US cannot be blamed for the situation which has emerged in Kabul, Sullivan said. Biden is standing by his decision of withdrawing from the US as not doing so would have pushed the nation into a “third decade of conflict” in Afghanistan, Sullivan said.

The President had also believed it was time for the Afghan army to defend the country two decades after billions of dollars of investment and training by the US, Sullivan added.

The speed of the Afghan government's collapse and the ensuing chaos posed the most serious test of Biden as commander in chief, and he was the subject of withering criticism from Republicans who said that he had failed.

Chaotic scenes unfolded at the Kabul airport since last night as Afghans tried desperately to find space on departing military flights, with the US resorting to firing warning shots and using helicopters to clear a path for transport aircraft.

Biden campaigned as a seasoned expert in international relations and has spent months downplaying the prospect of an ascendant Taliban while arguing that Americans of all political persuasions have tired of a 20-year war, a conflict that demonstrated the limits of money and military might to force a western-style democracy on a society not ready or willing to embrace it.

By August 15, though, leading figures in the administration acknowledged they were caught off guard with the utter speed of the collapse of Afghan security forces. The challenge of that effort became clear after reports of sporadic gunfire at the Kabul airport prompted Americans to shelter as they awaited flights to safety after the US Embassy was completely evacuated.

