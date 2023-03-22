 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Joe Biden teases 2024 run at awards ceremony for artists

Bloomberg
Mar 22, 2023 / 07:05 AM IST

“Bruce, some people are just born to run, man,” Biden said at an event where he bestowed 23 recipients with the nation’s highest awards for advancing the arts and humanities.

US President Joe Biden awards musician Bruce Springsteen with the 2021 National Medal of Arts during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 21, 2023. Photographer: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden teased his expected reelection run while honoring celebrities at the White House on Tuesday, with pointed quips to singer Bruce Springsteen and author Colson Whitehead.

“Bruce, some people are just born to run, man,” Biden said at an event where he bestowed 23 recipients with the nation’s highest awards for advancing the arts and humanities.

Biden has not yet officially announced his reelection campaign but has said he intends to run.

Biden praised Whitehead as “one of the first and only novelists to win the Pulitzer Prize for back-to-back works.” “How in the hell did you do that,” Biden asked.