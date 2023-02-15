 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Joe Biden taps Lael Brainard, Jared Bernstein to lead economic team, braces for debt ceiling fight

Reuters
Feb 15, 2023 / 06:16 AM IST

The decision, announced after markets closed, gives Biden a pair of trusted Washington insiders to steer economic policy as the risk of recession fades but inflation lingers.

U.S. Federal Reserve board member Lael Brainard speaks after she was nominated by U.S. President Joe Biden to serve as vice chair of the Federal Reserve, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 22, 2021. REUTERS

President Joe Biden on Tuesday picked Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and White House economist Jared Bernstein as his top economic advisers, part of fresh push by the Democratic president to convince skeptical Americans his economic policies are working.

The decision, announced after markets closed, gives Biden a pair of trusted Washington insiders to steer economic policy as the risk of recession fades but inflation lingers. Big fights also loom with the Republican-controlled House of Representatives over raising the debt ceiling.

Biden named Brainard director of the National Economic Council to replace Brian Deese, who announced his departure this month, and said he would nominate Bernstein to replace outgoing CEA Chair Cecilia Rouse, the first Black American in that post, who will return to Princeton University.

The shakeup comes as the White House tries to tackle what officials view as a frustrating disconnect between relatively strong economic data and weak public sentiment.