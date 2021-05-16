MARKET NEWS

Joe Biden talks to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on latest Gaza escalation

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reportedly told US President Joe Biden that Palestinians are ready and willing to work toward peace with international mediators.

Associated Press
May 16, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (File image: Reuters/Atef Safadi/Pool)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has spoken on the phone with President Joe Biden and urged the United States to intervene in the conflict and put an end to Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa says Abbas on May 15 updated Biden on the escalations across the Palestinian territories and said he was working to halt the Israeli aggression against our people and to reach a cease-fire.

The report says Abbas also told Biden that security and stability will be achieved when the Israeli occupation ends, adding that Palestinians are ready and willing to work toward peace with international mediators.

According to the Wafa statement, Biden stressed the need to achieve calm and reduce violence in the Mideast, noting intensive American diplomatic efforts to that end.
