Joe Biden takes classified documents, information very seriously: White House

PTI
Jan 13, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

The Attorney General has appointed a Special Counsel, Robert Hur, to investigate the discovery of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. and the Bidens' personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden takes classified documents and information "very seriously", the White House said Thursday hours after it revealed that more classified documents were found from his residences and private offices.

"It is important for the American people to know this, is that the President has said, he takes classified documents and information very seriously," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

"This is something, as you all know, that he will not shy away from saying and has continued to say this this week. And again, he was surprised that these records have been found.

"He does not know what's in them and his team, once they identified that these documents were there, they immediately reached out to the archives of the Department of Justice and did the, rightfully so, did the right thing by turning that over," she said.

"And they have been cooperating very closely with the Department of Justice. Attorney General (Merrick) Garland, say today that they heard from his team really shortly after the discovery. And so I just want to make sure that this is understood, that he takes this very seriously," Jean-Pierre said.