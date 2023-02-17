 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joe Biden stresses need for open communication with China

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST

"This episode underscores the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between our diplomats and our military professionals," Biden said at the White House, his first after the recent shooting down of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the American airspace.

Amidst growing tension with China in the wake of the downing of a suspected spy balloon, US President Joe Biden on Thursday underscored the need for an open line of communication with Beijing.

"I've said, since the beginning of my administration, we seek competition not conflict with China. We're not looking for a new Cold War. But I make no apologies and we will compete. We will responsibly manage that competition so that it doesn't veer into conflict.

"Our diplomats will be engaging further and I will remain in communication with (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping). I'm grateful for the work of the last several weeks of our intelligence, diplomatic, and military professionals who have proved once again to be the most capable in the world. I want to thank you all," he said.