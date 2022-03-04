English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Joe Biden spoke with Volodymyr Zelensky about Ukraine nuclear station

    The official said only that the two presidents spoke, amid reports that the nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, caught fire after Russian attacks on it.

    AFP
    March 04, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine crisis: United States President Joe Biden was trolled online for mixing up Ukrainians and Iranians. (Screengrab from video uploaded on YouTube by The White House)

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: United States President Joe Biden was trolled online for mixing up Ukrainians and Iranians. (Screengrab from video uploaded on YouTube by The White House)

    President Joe Biden spoke late Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky about a nuclear power plant in Ukraine that local officials said was attacked by Russian forces, a senior US official said.

    The official said only that the two presidents spoke, amid reports that the nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, caught fire after Russian attacks on it.

    Ukrainian authorities said the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was now secured, after a fire broke out Friday when the station came under fire from invading Russian forces.

    "The director of the plant said that the nuclear safety is now guaranteed. According to those responsible for the plant, a training building and a laboratory were affected by the fire," Oleksandr Starukh, head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on Facebook.
    AFP
    Tags: #Joe Biden #Russia #Ukraine #Ukraine Nuclear station #Volodymyr Zelensky #World News
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 07:40 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.