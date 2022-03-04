Joe Biden spoke with Volodymyr Zelensky about Ukraine nuclear station

Russia-Ukraine crisis: United States President Joe Biden was trolled online for mixing up Ukrainians and Iranians. (Screengrab from video uploaded on YouTube by The White House)

President Joe Biden spoke late Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky about a nuclear power plant in Ukraine that local officials said was attacked by Russian forces, a senior US official said.

The official said only that the two presidents spoke, amid reports that the nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, caught fire after Russian attacks on it.

Ukrainian authorities said the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was now secured, after a fire broke out Friday when the station came under fire from invading Russian forces.

"The director of the plant said that the nuclear safety is now guaranteed. According to those responsible for the plant, a training building and a laboratory were affected by the fire," Oleksandr Starukh, head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on Facebook.