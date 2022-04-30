English
    Joe Biden seeks to lure Russia’s top scientists to the US

    About 1,800 Russians obtained lawful permanent resident status each year before the pandemic based on an immigrant classification reserved primarily for outstanding professors, researchers, and advanced degree professionals, if they had employer sponsors.

    New York Times
    April 30, 2022 / 10:10 PM IST
    US President Joe Biden (File image: AP)

    President Joe Biden wants Congress to expedite visas for Russian scientists eager to leave their country in the midst of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, an effort to accelerate a brain drain already underway and further deprive President Vladimir Putin of some of Russia’s top talent.

    An administration proposal sent to Capitol Hill as part of a larger package requesting $33 billion in spending on the war would suspend for four years the requirement that scientists applying for H1-B visas have a sponsoring employer, eliminating one of the biggest obstacles for many seeking to come to the United States.

    The measure would apply only to Russian citizens with master’s or doctoral degrees in science or engineering fields such as artificial intelligence, nuclear engineering or quantum physics. Administration officials argued that such a move would have dual advantages — costing Russia while benefiting America.

    The vast majority of such visas for the technology industry go to workers from India. About 1,800 Russians obtained lawful permanent resident status each year before the pandemic based on an immigrant classification reserved primarily for outstanding professors, researchers, and advanced degree professionals, if they had employer sponsors.

    Even with the latest proposal, all applicants would still have to meet other requirements, including a security vetting process.

    This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

    By Peter Baker

    c.2022 The New York Times Company



    Tags: #Joe Biden #Russia #United States
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 10:10 pm
