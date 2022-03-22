English
    Joe Biden says Vladimir Putin is weighing use of chemical weapons in Ukraine

    Vladimir Putin's "back is against the wall and now he's talking about new false flags he's setting up including, asserting that we in America have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe, simply not true," Biden said at a Business Roundtable event.

    Reuters
    March 22, 2022 / 06:08 AM IST
    US President Joe Biden (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin

    US President Joe Biden (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Russian accusations that Kyiv has biological and chemical weapons are false and illustrate that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering using them himself in his war against Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday, without citing evidence.

    Putin's "back is against the wall and now he's talking about new false flags he's setting up including, asserting that we in America have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe, simply not true," Biden said at a Business Roundtable event.

    "They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That's a clear sign he's considering using both of those."
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 06:08 am
