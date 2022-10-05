English
    Joe Biden says US willing to hold talks with South Korea on EV subsidy

    The Inflation Reduction Act Biden signed into law in August requires EVs assembled in North America to qualify for tax credits in the United States, but excluded Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Corp from EV subsidies, as they do not yet make the vehicles there.

    Reuters
    October 05, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST
    File image of US President Joe Biden (Image: Reuters)

    U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed willingness to hold talks with South Korea on a recent measure that denies subsidies to automakers which do not assemble electric vehicles (EVs) in North America, the Yonhap news agency said on Wednesday.

    The assurance came in a letter from Biden to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, it added.

    In September, Yoon asked Biden for help to allay Seoul's concerns that the new U.S. rules would hurt South Korea's automakers.
    Reuters
    first published: Oct 5, 2022 01:16 pm
