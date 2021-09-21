MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Joe Biden says US 'to double' contribution to climate finance

The announcement comes weeks before the next major UN climate conference, COP26 in Glasgow.

AFP
September 21, 2021 / 09:33 PM IST
US President Joe Biden (Image: Associated Press)

US President Joe Biden (Image: Associated Press)

US President Joe Biden told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that his country would "double" its contribution to international climate financing towards the goal of mobilizing $100 billion for vulnerable nations.

Experts said the announcement would take the US contribution to the commitment, made by developed countries ahead of the 2015 Paris agreement, to approximately $11.4 billion annually.

ALSO READ: US starting 'era of relentless diplomacy' after Afghanistan, says Joe Biden at UN General Assembly

"This will make the United States a leader in public climate finance," Biden told world leaders in New York, saying he would work with Congress to achieve the goal.

The announcement comes weeks before the next major UN climate conference, COP26 in Glasgow.

Close

Related stories

"Strongly welcome @POTUS further doubling climate finance commitment to over $11bn by 2024," said British lawmaker Alok Sharma, who will preside over COP26.

"This demonstrates the increased ambition required to deliver on the $100bn/year goal," he wrote. "We must build on this momentum."

The accord calls for public, multilateral and private financing of $100 billion a year from 2020-2025 to assist poor nations already coping with floods, heatwaves, rising seas and superstorms made worse by climate change.

Last week, the OECD confirmed that only $79.6 billion was mobilized in 2019, leaving a more than $20 billion shortfall.

Climate advocacy groups welcomed the announcement.

"President Biden's commitment to scaling up international climate finance to $11.4 billion per year by 2024 is a welcome and much-needed sign that the United States is finally taking its global climate responsibilities seriously," said Rachel Cleetus, of the Union of Concerned Scientists.

"Climate vulnerable nations -- particularly low- and middle-income countries -- are already reeling from an unprecedented onslaught of climate-related disasters and desperately need financial support to adapt and build resilience to worsening impacts."

The announcement was one of several demonstrating the United States' renewed commitment to global engagement following the Trump era.

Biden said the US, already the world leader in donating Covid-19 vaccines, will announce "additional commitments" on fighting Covid-19 when the White House hosts a summit on the pandemic on Wednesday, and a $10 billion commitment to end hunger at home and abroad.
AFP
Tags: #2015 Paris Agreement #climate finance #COP26 #Joe Biden #UN climate conference #United Nations General Assembly
first published: Sep 21, 2021 09:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.