Joe Biden says those behind SVB Bank ‘mess’ will be held accountable

Mar 13, 2023 / 07:28 AM IST

The president said that he will be delivering remarks on Monday morning to outline measures his administration is taking to bolster the banking system.

President Joe Biden said that he ordered the Treasury Department and his economic advisers to address the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, adding that those responsible will be held accountable.

“I am firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again,” Biden said in a statement Sunday.

Members of Congress were briefed Sunday night on the administration’s actions, according to a person familiar with the meeting.