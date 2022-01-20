MARKET NEWS

English
World

Joe Biden says nation weary from COVID-19, but US in a better place

Joe Biden said he would likely have to settle for “big chunks” of his signature economic package to break an impasse in Congress and further attack inflation and the pandemic.

PTI
January 20, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST
File image of US President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

File image of US President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)


President Joe Biden acknowledged Wednesday that the pandemic has left Americans exhausted and demoralized but insisted at a news conference marking his first year in office that he has “outperformed” expectations in dealing with it.


He said he would likely have to settle for “big chunks” of his signature economic package to break an impasse in Congress and further attack inflation and the pandemic.

Biden said he believes important parts of his agenda will be passed before the 2022 midterm elections and voters will back Democrats if they are fully informed — an assignment he said he will pursue by traveling the country.

PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Joe Biden #US #World News
first published: Jan 20, 2022 07:50 am

