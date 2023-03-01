 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joe Biden says 'I'm gonna raise some taxes' in March budget proposal

Mar 01, 2023 / 06:52 AM IST

"On March the 9th, I'm going to lay down in detail every single thing, every tax that's out there that I'm proposing, and no one ... making less than $400,000 is going to pay a penny more in taxes," Biden told an audience in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his March 9 budget proposal to the U.S. Congress will include some higher taxes, including on billionaires, but will not violate his pledge not to raise rates on Americans making less than $400,000 a year.

"I want to make it clear. I'm gonna raise some taxes," the Democratic president added, before suggesting that "billionaires" would be called upon to pay more.

Biden, under pressure from Republicans who are threatening not to raise the U.S. debt limit unless he agrees to sharp spending cuts, has vowed to cut the deficit by $2 trillion over 10 years in the upcoming budget proposal.