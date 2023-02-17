 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joe Biden says he will speak to China's Xi Jinping about balloon incident

Feb 17, 2023 / 06:32 AM IST

Joe Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon and three unidentified objects downed by U.S. fighters, did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China's president, Xi Jinping, about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.

"We are not looking for a new cold war," Biden said.

"I expect to be speaking with President Xi. I hope we are going to get to the bottom of this, but I make no apologies for taking down that balloon," Biden said in response to complaints from Beijing.