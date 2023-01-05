English
    Joe Biden says he was concerned at how China was handling COVID

    China's COVID-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation there and under represents the number of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease, a senior official at the World Health Organization said earlier in the day.

    Reuters
    January 05, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST
    File image of US President Joe Biden (Image: Reuters)

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was concerned by how China was handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

