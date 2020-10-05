Joe Biden says he is willing to debate Trump if experts say it is safe

Trump's medical team is weighing whether the president can leave the hospital later on Monday after being admitted last week for COVID-19.
Reuters
Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden said on October 5 he is willing to participate in next week's scheduled debate with President Donald Trump if health experts say it would be safe.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 09:56 pm