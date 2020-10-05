172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|joe-biden-says-he-is-willing-to-debate-trump-if-experts-say-it-is-safe-5926621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 09:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Joe Biden says he is willing to debate Trump if experts say it is safe

Trump's medical team is weighing whether the president can leave the hospital later on Monday after being admitted last week for COVID-19.

Reuters

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden said on October 5 he is willing to participate in next week's scheduled debate with President Donald Trump if health experts say it would be safe.

Trump's medical team is weighing whether the president can leave the hospital later on Monday after being admitted last week for COVID-19.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 09:56 pm

tags #coronavirus #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #United States #US Election 2020 #World News

