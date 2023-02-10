English
    Joe Biden says Chinese spy balloon not a major security breach

    Joe Biden, who has sought to maintain communications with China and not allow tensions with Beijing to get out of control, said in a Noticias Telemundo interview that he did not regret shooting down the balloon sooner.

    February 10, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

    "It had multiple antennas to include an array likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications," a US official said in a statement.

    President Joe Biden, under fire from some lawmakers, said on Thursday he did not view a Chinese spy balloon that transited the United States before it was shot down in the Atlantic Ocean to have been a major security breach.

    Biden, who has sought to maintain communications with China and not allow tensions with Beijing to get out of control, said in a Noticias Telemundo interview that he did not regret shooting down the balloon sooner.

    "It's not a major breach," Biden said. "I mean, look, it's totally it's a violation of international law. It's our airspace. And once it comes into our space, we can do what we want with it."

    He said U.S. military officials were worried that by shooting it down over land, the balloon and its parts could drop into a populated area.