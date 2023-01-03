 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joe Biden plans White House event marking January 6 attack

Jan 03, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to commemorate the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol with a White House ceremony, according to a schedule released by his office on Monday.

Friday's event will mark a rare moment for Biden to wade into the live issues stoked by the deadly riot by supporters of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. Their actions interrupted the certification of the Democrat's 2020 victory.

Biden has condemned the riot as a threat to democracy and the rule of law, but he rarely discusses his predecessor by name publicly and has framed his presidency around uniting and healing the country's partisan divides.

Soon to enter his third year in office, Biden has said he intends to seek another four-year term but has not formally his candidacy.

Trump, who never conceded defeat in the 2020 election, has already announced that he is seeking his party's nomination again in 2024.

Last month, the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives panel probing the 2021 attack asked federal prosecutors to charge Trump with four crimes, including obstruction and insurrection. It was the first time in history that Congress had referred a former president for criminal prosecution.