    Joe Biden plans to ask Congress to approve $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan

    China carried out its largest war games around the democratically governed island after a visit this month by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Beijing has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control.

    Reuters
    August 30, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST
    File image of US President Joe Biden (Image: Reuters)

    The Biden administration plans to ask the U.S. Congress to approve an estimated $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, Politico reported on Monday, citing sources, amid heightened tensions with China.

    China on Monday dismissed complaints from Taiwan about repeated harassment by Chinese drones very close to Taiwanese-controlled islands as not anything "to make a fuss about", prompting Taipei to label Beijing as thieves.

    President Joe Biden's administration and U.S. lawmakers stress their ongoing support for the government in Taipei, and there are items in the approval pipeline for Taiwan that could be announced in the coming weeks or months, Reuters reported last week.

    But the focus will be on sustaining Taiwan's current military systems and fulfilling existing orders - rather than offering new capabilities more likely to inflame already red-hot tensions with China, according to three sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

    The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Politico report.
    Reuters
    first published: Aug 30, 2022 06:30 am
