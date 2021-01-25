MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Joe Biden overturns Donald Trump ban on transgender troops: White House

The White House said in a statement said that transgender service members will no longer be subject to the possibility of discharge or separation on the basis of gender identity

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 10:11 PM IST
Joe Biden.

Joe Biden.

US President Joe Biden on Monday overturned his predecessor Donald Trump's ban on transgender personnel from serving in the US military, the White House said.

US President Joe Biden to drop Donald Trump’s military transgender ban

"Transgender service members will no longer be subject to the possibility of discharge or separation on the basis of gender identity," the White House said in a statement.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #Transgender Troops #White House
first published: Jan 25, 2021 10:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.