Joe Biden offers rare praise for Elon Musk as Tesla opens charger network

Bloomberg
Feb 16, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

Elon Musk

President Joe Biden hailed Elon Musk’s decision to open part of Tesla Inc.’s charging network to other electric vehicles as a “big deal,” flashing a potential thaw in an otherwise frosty relationship between the billionaire and White House.

“In building our EV charging network, we have to ensure that as many chargers work for as many drivers as possible,” Biden tweeted Wednesday, citing an agreement announced earlier in the day that 7,500 of Tesla’s charging stations across the US would be available to all electric vehicle users by the end of 2024.

To that end, @elonmusk will open a big part of @Tesla's network up to all drivers.