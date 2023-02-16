Joe Biden offers rare praise for Elon Musk as Tesla opens charger network

Elon Musk

President Joe Biden hailed Elon Musk’s decision to open part of Tesla Inc.’s charging network to other electric vehicles as a “big deal,” flashing a potential thaw in an otherwise frosty relationship between the billionaire and White House.

“In building our EV charging network, we have to ensure that as many chargers work for as many drivers as possible,” Biden tweeted Wednesday, citing an agreement announced earlier in the day that 7,500 of Tesla’s charging stations across the US would be available to all electric vehicle users by the end of 2024.

In building our EV charging network, we have to ensure that as many chargers work for as many drivers as possible.

To that end, @elonmusk will open a big part of @Tesla's network up to all drivers.

That's a big deal, and it'll make a big difference. https://t.co/hb6pyVhtbg

— President Biden (@POTUS) February 15, 2023

“That’s a big deal, and it’ll make a big difference,” Biden said, alluding to the famous phrase he uttered nearly 13 years ago when he was vice president to Barack Obama and they secured enactment of the historic health care law.

The comments offered rare praise for Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, who has had a combative relationship with the president since he took office.

“Thank you, Tesla is happy to support other EVs via our Supercharger network,” Musk replied to Biden.

Thank you, Tesla is happy to support other EVs via our Supercharger network

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

Biden has rarely mentioned Musk or Tesla even when discussing the automobile industry or his administration’s efforts to champion electric vehicles. Events at which the White House promoted electric cars without acknowledging Tesla’s role in the market have rankled Musk. In a 2022 tweet, he accused Biden of being “unable to say the word ‘Tesla.’”

After Biden invited the CEOs of Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. to the White House, without extending an invitation to Musk’s Tesla, the billionaire tweeted that “Biden is treating the American public like fools.” He added that the president is “a damp sock puppet in human form.”

As Musk jabbed Biden about the economy, Biden last June shot back that he wished Musk “lots of luck on his trip to the moon.”

And after Musk purchased Twitter Inc. late last year, Biden said it was worth investigating the billionaire’s relationships with other countries. Musk’s consortium to purchase Twitter included foreign investors, and Tesla derives 25% of its revenue from China.

He also accused the social network of spreading falsehoods. “Now what are we all worried about? Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends and spews lies all across the world,” Biden told donors at a Democratic fundraiser in November.

Musk has offered praise for many of Biden’s political adversaries. Last year, he encouraged Americans to support Republican candidates in the midterm elections.

He is a longtime donor to Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and attended a conference with him last year. In November, Musk said he would back Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to run for president, if he made that move.

“My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far,” Musk said.

Yet Musk has also indicated he is savvy Washington operator.

In January, he held meetings with both McCarthy and with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. During his Washington visit, Musk also met with two top Biden White House officials, John Podesta, a senior adviser on clean energy innovation and implementation, and Mitch Landrieu, a senior adviser and coordinator on infrastructure.

By making its Supercharger network interoperable, Tesla is now eligible for funding as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year.