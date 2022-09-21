English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Joe Biden looking to move beyond old model of free trade agreements: NSA Jake Sullivan

    Jake Sullivan was responding to a question on visiting British Prime Minister Liz Truss's comment that a free trade agreement (FTA) with the US will take time.

    PTI
    September 21, 2022 / 07:06 AM IST
    Joe Biden

    Joe Biden

    US President Joe Biden is looking to move beyond the old model of free trade agreements and is more geared to today's economic realities and to lessons of the last 30 years, his National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said.

    Sullivan was responding to a question on visiting British Prime Minister Liz Truss's comment that a free trade agreement (FTA) with the US will take time. "He (Biden) is looking to move beyond the old model of FTA to a model that is more geared to today's economic realities and the lessons of the last 30 years," Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference on Tuesday.

    "On a US-UK trade deal, I didn't hear her say that but it's not a surprise to me because free trade agreements take a long time to negotiate. It would be a fair statement of reality about the sheer level of details into which one must go to complete a comprehensive free trade agreement," he said.

    That is doubly true about a potential US-UK trade agreement, said the national security advisor in the Biden administration.

    Biden will meet the British prime minister in New York on Wednesday. "About the bilateral meeting tomorrow, I think they will talk about the economic relationship between the US and the UK. They'll talk about the current energy scenario facing Europe as well as the United States," Sullivan said.

    Close

    Related stories

    "They will talk about the war in Ukraine where Prime Minister Truss has indicated her robust and unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Jake Sullivan #Joe Biden #NSA #World News
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 07:08 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.