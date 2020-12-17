MARKET NEWS

Joe Biden likely to get coronavirus vaccine as soon as next week, says transition official

Joe Biden has said he would get the injection in a public setting to instill confidence in its safety.

Reuters
December 17, 2020 / 09:17 AM IST
Source: Reuters

US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to receive his first coronavirus vaccination as soon as next week, a Biden transition official said on Wednesday.

Biden has said he would get the injection in a public setting to instill confidence in its safety.

Biden, 78, is in a high risk category for the coronavirus because of his age.

Vice President Mike Pence will be vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday in a public event, the White House said on Wednesday.
