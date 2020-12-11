Joe Biden, Kamala Harris named TIME's 2020 Person of the Year

Time's cover has a picture of Joe Biden, 78, and Kamala Harris, 56, with the subtitle "Changing America's story."

Time magazine has named US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as 2020's Person of the Year. Biden beat Trump by 306 electoral college votes to Donald Trump's 232 to end the politician's presidency after one term, while Harris became the United States' first female, first Black and first South Asian Vice President-elect.

"For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year," wrote Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal.

Felsenthal notes, “Every elected President since FDR has at some point during his term been a Person of the Year, nearly a dozen of those in a presidential election year. This is the first time we have included a Vice President.”

The Democratic pair was chosen ahead of three other finalists: frontline health care workers and Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movement, and President Donald Trump who Biden defeated in November's election.

Biden received roughly seven million more votes than his Republican rival, who is yet to concede, claiming widespread fraud despite no evidence.

Earlier, Time named basketball superstar LeBron James Athlete of the Year for his achievements on and off the court. The 35-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player was honoured for battling voter suppression among Black citizens in a year when he won his fourth NBA title.

K-Pop sensation BTS was named Entertainer of the Year.

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg was Time's Person of the Year last year, while Trump won in 2016.

Time magazine's award -- handed out annually since 1927 -- honours the person or people who most impacted the news, for better or worse, during the calendar year.