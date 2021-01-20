Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates: Joe Biden set to rejoin Paris climate accord, impose curbs on US oil industry

Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | Democrat and President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20, assuming the helm of a country battling a raging coronavirus pandemic.
On the eve of his inauguration, Biden, 78, on January 19 led a national mourning ceremony in Washington to pay tribute to those who had died of the nov
el coronavirus.
In his farewell address to the nation on January 19, Donald Trump extended his wishes to the Biden administration. “This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” the Republican president said in recorded remarks. “We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck - a very important word.” Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony.
Washington has been on edge since the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, which has prompted extraordinary security measures ahead of Biden’s inauguration, which is expected to begin at 10:00 pm IST.
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, his running mate and the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, will become the first Black person, first woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president.
Vice President Mike Pence, former US Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and both McCarthy and McConnell are all expected to attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony.