January 20, 2021 / 06:42 PM IST

Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates: Joe Biden set to rejoin Paris climate accord, impose curbs on US oil industry

Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | Washington has been on edge since the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, which has prompted extraordinary security measures ahead of Biden’s inauguration that is expected to begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | Democrat and President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20, assuming the helm of a country battling a raging coronavirus pandemic.

On the eve of his inauguration, Biden, 78, on January 19 led a national mourning ceremony in Washington to pay tribute to those who had died of the nov

el coronavirus.

In his farewell address to the nation on January 19, Donald Trump extended his wishes to the Biden administration. “This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” the Republican president said in recorded remarks. “We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck - a very important word.” Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

Washington has been on edge since the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, which has prompted extraordinary security measures ahead of Biden’s inauguration, which is expected to begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, his running mate and the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, will become the first Black person, first woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president.

Vice President Mike Pence, former US Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and both McCarthy and McConnell are all expected to attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony.
  • January 20, 2021 / 06:48 PM IST

    Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | Japanese Trump supporters rally in Tokyo ahead of Biden's inauguration

    A small group of Japanese fans of Donald Trump took to the streets of Tokyo on Wednesday, shouting support for the outgoing United States president hours before his successor Joe Biden is sworn into office.

    About 120 people joined the march in central Tokyo, with participants waving American and Japanese flags and holding banners claiming Trump was “the true winner” of the Nov. 3 election.

  • January 20, 2021 / 06:12 PM IST

    Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | EU sighs with relief as Biden readies to enter White House

    The European Union’s top officials breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday that Joe Biden will be taking over as president of the United States, but they warned that the world has changed after four years of Donald Trump and that trans-Atlantic ties will be different in the future.

    “This new dawn in America is the moment we’ve been awaiting for so long,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, hailing Biden’s arrival as “resounding proof that, once again after four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House.” (AP)

  • January 20, 2021 / 06:10 PM IST

    Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | Russia says better ties with US up to Biden

    The Kremlin said January 20 that any improvement in Moscow's tense relationship with Washington would depend on Joe Biden when he enters the White House.

    The United States recently blamed Kremlin-backed hackers for a massive cyberattack that breached government institutions, adding to a long list of grievances plaguing ties between the former Cold War rivals.

  • January 20, 2021 / 06:03 PM IST

    Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | British PM Johnson says he's looking forward to working with Biden

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on January 20 he looked forward to working with Joe Biden on their "shared priorities", just hours before Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States.

    "As I said when I spoke with him on his election as President, I look forward to working with him, and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities: from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our Transatlantic security," Johnson said in parliament. (Reuters) 

  • January 20, 2021 / 05:36 PM IST

    Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | Jennifer Lopez extends gratitude to 'brave men and women' of America

    American star Jennifer Lopez, who is all set to perform at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on Wednesday penned a note of thanks to the security personnel of her country.

    Ahead of her performance in the presidential ceremony, the 51-year-old star shared a short clip on her social media handles to extend her gratefulness for the sentinels for her country.

    "What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and every day. Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans. #inauguration2021," she wrote alongside the clip that sees her posing with the soldiers.

  • January 20, 2021 / 05:35 PM IST

    Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | Biden to sign 15 executive orders on day one as president

    Hours after being sworn in as the 46th US president, Joe Biden would sign 15 executive orders -- including rejoining the Paris climate agreement, a 100-day mask mandate and reversing the Muslim ban -- undoing some of the major policies of his predecessor Donald Trump.

    Biden''s first presidential actions would also include sending a comprehensive bill on immigration to the Congress, incoming White House officials said.

    The immigration bill proposes a eight-year pathway to illegal immigrants and removing the per country cap for employment-based green cards, a move that would benefit hundreds and thousands of Indian IT professionals in the US, whose current wait period for legal permanent residency runs into several decades.

  • January 20, 2021 / 05:33 PM IST

    Joe Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates | On day one, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, virus

    In his first hours as president, Joe Biden will aim to strike at the heart of President Donald Trump’s policy legacy, signing a series of executive actions that reverse his predecessor’s orders on immigration, climate change and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Biden on Wednesday will end construction on Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall, end the ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries, rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization and revoke the approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, aides said Tuesday. The new president will sign the orders almost immediately after taking the oath of office at the Capitol, pivoting quickly from his pared-down inauguration ceremony to enacting his agenda.

