Joe Biden hits Russia with new sanctions for 'premeditated' Ukraine attack

U.S President Joe Biden: "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering...” "I will be meeting with the leaders of the G7, and the United States and our allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia." (Image: Reuters)

President Joe Biden hit Russia with a wave of sanctions on Thursday after Moscow invaded Ukraine, measures that impede Russia's ability to do business in major currencies along with sanctions against banks and state-owned enterprises.

Biden described Russian President Vladimir Putin as an aggressor with a "sinister vision of the world" and a misguided dream of recreating the Soviet Union.

But he held back from imposing sanctions on Putin himself and from disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT international banking system, amid differences with Western allies over how far to go at this juncture and criticism from Republicans that he should have done more.

Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday, prompting tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

"This is a premeditated attack," Biden told reporters at the White House. "Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences."

Biden said the sanctions were designed to have a long-term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and its allies. And he said Washington was prepared to do more.

The sanctions are aimed at limiting Russia's ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen. Among the targets were five major banks, including state-backed Sberbank and VTB, as well as members of the Russian elite and their families. Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, will no longer be able to transfer money with the assistance of U.S. banks.

The White House also announced export restrictions aimed at curbing Russia's access to everything from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts.

'DANGEROUS MOMENT'

Biden said NATO would meet on Friday to map out further measures and reiterated that the United States would not engage in war with Russia. But he said the United States would meet its Article 5 commitments, in which NATO members agree an armed attack against one of them in Europe or North America will be considered an attack against them all. Since Ukraine is not a NATO member, those protections do not apply.

Biden said this was "a dangerous moment for all of Europe," and that he had authorized troops that had been placed on standby to deploy to Germany. He declined to comment on whether he would urge China to join the West's drive to isolate Russia.

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the world was watching how Washington responds.