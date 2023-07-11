Joe Biden has quick-trigger temper in private, yells at White House aides: Report

Joe Biden is seeking re-election in the presidential polls next year (Reuters file image)

US President Joe Biden, who publicly holds an image of being a soft-spoken statesman, has a quick-trigger temper in private and often yells at his aides in the White House, a report said.

"No one is safe" from Biden's line of fire, one administration official was quoted as saying in the Axios report, adding that both senior and lower-level officials could find themselves at the receiving end of his fury.

The president's admonitions to the staff and close aides include the use of expletives, stated the report, which is based on the inputs shared by Biden's current and former aides on condition of anonymity.

Chris Whipple, author of The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, told the publication that "there is no question" that the president's temper is for real. "It may not be as volcanic as Bill Clinton’s, but it's definitely there," he added.

Biden's aides who spoke to Axios said that being yelled by him is akin to the internal initiation ceremony in the current White House. If the president has not yelled at any of his staff members and aides, then there could be a possibility that he does not respect them, they reportedly added.

The report further said that Whipple, in his book on Biden, said former White House press secretary Jen Psaki had asked the president when he would yell at her to know whether he trusts him. "I said to [Biden] multiple times, 'I'll know we have a really good, trusting relationship when you yell at me the first time," the book quoted her as saying. "Psaki wouldn't have to wait long," Whipple further noted in his book.

Biden's former chief of staff Ted Kaufman told Axios that Biden's way of interacting with his staff or aides is not aimed at embarrassing them. "...he wants to get to the right decision. Most people who have worked for him like the fact that he challenges them and gets them to a better decision," Kaufman was quoted as saying.

Some of the president's aides who spoke to publication defended him, saying that despite being tough, he is more generous and compassionate compared to several other politicians. This is the reason why several of his aides have continued to work with him for decades, they reportedly pointed out.