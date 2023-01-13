 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joe Biden, Fumio Kishida to meet at White House to announce steps to raise US-Japan ties to new level

PTI
Jan 13, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are all set to meet at the White House on Friday, which the administration officials indicated would take bilateral alliance to an altogether new level.

Being held a day after the two countries announced plans to expand their security alliance to space, the meeting is being held against the backdrop of an aggressive China posing threat to regional and global security architecture, one that has forced Tokyo to massively expand its defence spending.

"From our perspective, the message is absolutely clear. Japan is stepping up and doing so in lockstep with the United States. Our investment in our alliances is paying huge dividends and we look forward to celebrating that tomorrow," John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, told reporters at a news conference here on Thursday.

Kishida arrives in Washington after a set of extensive discussions with European partners from Italy to the United Kingdom, France and Canada. Kirby hoped that the two leaders going to have the opportunity to debrief on those discussions as well.

"We modernize the alliance by announcing that attacks too from and within space could lead to the invocation of Article 5 of the US-Japan Security Treaty. Expanding bilateral exercises between our two countries in training, which includes Japan's Southwest islands," Kirby said.

"And of course, deepening cooperation in the region to include trilateral training and exercises with Australia and increasing cooperation with the Republic of Korea on ballistic missile defense, anti-submarine warfare and maritime security," he told reporters at a White House news conference.