Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron underscore need to hold Russia accountable over Ukraine- White House
U.S. President Joe Biden and France’s Emmanuel Macron underscored in a call on Sunday their commitment to holding Russia accountable for the invasion of Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.
Reuters
March 14, 2022 / 06:09 AM IST
United States President Joe Biden announced on March 11 that the US will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine
