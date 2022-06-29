English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Joe Biden announces US military air, sea, land reinforcements in Europe

    NATO will be "strengthened in all directions across every domain -- land, air and sea," he said at a summit of the transatlantic alliance being held in Madrid.

    AFP
    June 29, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
    Joe Biden on Friday, June 17, 2022. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

    Joe Biden on Friday, June 17, 2022. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced US reinforcements of NATO forces in Europe, saying the alliance is needed more today "than it ever has been."

    NATO will be "strengthened in all directions across every domain -- land, air and sea," he said at a summit of the transatlantic alliance being held in Madrid.
    AFP
    Tags: #air #Europe #Joe Biden #land #SEA #US military #World News
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 02:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.