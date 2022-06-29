Joe Biden announces US military air, sea, land reinforcements in Europe
AFP
June 29, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
Joe Biden on Friday, June 17, 2022. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg
President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced US reinforcements of NATO forces in Europe, saying the alliance is needed more today "than it ever has been."
NATO will be "strengthened in all directions across every domain -- land, air and sea," he said at a summit of the transatlantic alliance being held in Madrid.