Joe Biden announces task force to tackle US COVID-19 outbreak as cases continue to soar

US President-elect Joe Biden on November 9 unveiled a 13-member coronavirus task force which will lead his administration's response to the pandemic, signalling his plans to prioritise COVID-19 from the outset.

According to reports, the task force is composed of scientists, doctors and public health experts who are set to work with Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and the transition team.

The advisory board will be led by three co-chairs: epidemiologist and former Federal Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner David Kessler, former surgeon general Vivek Murthy, and Yale public health professor Marcella Nunez-Smith, according to a statement from the Biden transition team.

In addition, the board will have ten members, ranging from immunologists and epidemiologists to biodefence experts and leading public health officials.

Biden had spent much of the US election campaign criticising Donald Trump's handling of the crises and has vowed to listen to scientists to guide his own approach.

The pandemic remains "one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts," Biden was quoted as saying in the statement.

The board will help shape his approach to the surge in cases across the country as well as ensuring a safe vaccine is distributed efficiently while protecting at-risk populations.

The president-elect has promised that they will create a blueprint he will begin implementing on day one of his presidency.

Trump has frequently clashed with top health officials over the pandemic. Vice President Mike Pence is due to meet the White House coronavirus task force on November 9 for the first time since October 20.

COVID-19 has left more than 237,000 people dead in the US -- the worst death toll globally -- and is surging across the country, which last week voted out Trump in a nail-biting poll.

According to a Johns Hopkins University tracker, the number of new cases in the US has topped 100,000 every 24 hours for several days running, and is nearing 10 million in total -- showing no sign of slowing despite Trump's claim the world's biggest economy is "rounding the corner".

(With agency inputs)