Joe Biden announces 2024 re-election bid: Here's his first term score card

AFP
Apr 25, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST

Biden's overarching campaign theme in 2020 was a vow to "heal" the national "soul" in the wake of Trump's tumultuous presidency, capped by his unprecedented refusal to accept the results of the election.

File image of US President Joe Biden (AFP photo)

President Joe Biden pledged to put the United States back on its feet after taking over from Donald Trump. How did he do?

Overcoming political division

With Congress almost evenly split and Trump continuing to loom over the Republican Party, that was always going to be hard.