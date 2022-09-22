English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: 1 Day to go |Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Joe Biden and Yoon Suk-yeol pledge close cooperation on North Korea: White House

    Joe Biden and Yoon also discussed their countries' ongoing cooperation on a broad range of issues including supply chain resilience, economic and energy security and climate change, the White House said in a statement.

    Reuters
    September 22, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (AP file image)

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (AP file image)

    U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol reaffirmed their commitment in a meeting on Wednesday to strengthen their countries' alliance and cooperate closely "to address the threat posed by North Korea", the White House said.

    Biden and Yoon also discussed their countries' ongoing cooperation on a broad range of issues including supply chain resilience, economic and energy security and climate change, the White House said in a statement.

    The two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Joe Biden #North Korea #White House #World News #Yoon Suk Yeol
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 07:50 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.