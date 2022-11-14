 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to meet ahead of G20, Elon Musk addresses business forum by candlelight

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST

The two leaders are expected to discuss Taiwan, Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions, issues that will also loom over the G20 that opens on Tuesday without Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and US President Joe Biden.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will arrive on the Indonesian island of Bali on Monday for a long-awaited meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, ahead of a Group of 20 (G20) summit set to be fraught with tension over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc and Twitter Inc, addressed a business forum that is part of the summit and said he had "too much work" on his plate.

Speaking by videolink, he appeared lit by candles, wearing a batik shirt sent by the organisers. He said he was speaking from a place that had just lost power.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will represent the Russian president at the G20 summit - the first since Russia invaded Ukraine in February - after the Kremlin said Putin was too busy to attend.

On the eve of Monday's meeting with Xi, Biden told Asian leaders in Cambodia that U.S. communication lines with China would stay open to prevent conflict, with tough talks almost certain in the days ahead.