    Joe Biden, allies to talk today to coordinate Ukraine response: White House

    The administration did not elaborate on who would participate in the call, which will take place at 11:15 am (1615 GMT).

    AFP
    February 28, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
    U.S President Joe Biden:

    U.S President Joe Biden: "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering...” "I will be meeting with the leaders of the G7, and the United States and our allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia." (Image: Reuters)

    US President Joe Biden will hold a secure call with allies and partners on Monday to discuss "developments" in Russia's attack on Ukraine and "coordinate our united response," the White House said.

    The administration did not elaborate on who would participate in the call, which will take place at 11:15 am (1615 GMT).

    Russia has become an international pariah as its forces do battle on the streets of Ukraine's cities, and is facing a barrage of sanctions including a ban from Western airspace and key financial networks.

    Earlier Sunday, the G7 threatened fresh sanctions as top US diplomat Antony Blinken said the group of wealthy nations was "fully aligned" against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

    Also on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that Russia's nuclear "deterrence forces" be put on high alert, prompting an immediate international outcry, with the United States slamming the order as "totally unacceptable."

    Biden's call with allies will come as the UN General Assembly debates a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of its neighbor.
