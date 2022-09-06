English
    Joe Biden administration to seek chip funding applications next year

    President Joe Biden last month signed an executive order on implementation of the $52.7 billion semiconductor chips manufacturing subsidy and research law.

    Reuters
    September 06, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST
    Joe Biden

    The United States Department of Commerce aims to begin soliciting applications for semiconductor chips funding from companies no later than February, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in an interview with the New York Times on Tuesday.

    The Department could begin disbursing money by next spring, Raimondo added.

    The Commerce Department will review and audit firms that receive the funding, and take back funds from any company that violates the rules, the NYT reported.

    Biden signed the bill to boost efforts to make the United States more competitive with China's science and technology efforts.

    By subsidizing U.S. chip manufacturing and expanding research funding, the law aims to alleviate a persistent shortage that has affected everything from cars and weapons to washing machines and video games.

    The U.S. department of commerce did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
    Reuters
    Tags: #chip #Joe Biden #World News
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 02:09 pm
