Joe Biden administration may mint $1 trillion platinum coin as GOP refuses to raise debt ceiling

US President Joe Biden (Image: Associated Press)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's refusal to budge over the Joe Biden administration’s push to increase the debt ceiling has raised speculation over the US Treasury Department’s option to mint a $1 trillion platinum coin as an alternative measure.

McConnell, the Senate's top Republican, has told Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that congressional Democrats will have to raise the US debt ceiling on their own, even as she warns of a default and new financial crisis if lawmakers do not raise the federal borrowing limit.

McConnell and other senior congressional Republicans have vowed not to vote for an increase of the debt limit, instead urging Democrats to pass it on their own through a maneuver called reconciliation. McConnell has sought to block numerous parts of Biden's legislative agenda.

President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats narrowly control both the Senate and House of Representatives. If Congress fails to raise the $28.5 trillion debt limit, it could lead the government to default on its payment obligations.

Yellen said this month that cash and "extraordinary measures" being used to finance the US government temporarily will be "exhausted" during October.

As an alternative measure, the US Treasury Department, theoretically, has the authority to mint a $1 trillion platinum coin and deposit it at the Federal Reserve. This would mean that the US could continue to pay its bills, a Business Insider report stated.

According to the law, "The Secretary may mint and issue platinum bullion coins and proof platinum coins in accordance with such specifications, designs, varieties, quantities, denominations, and inscriptions as the Secretary, in the Secretary's discretion, may prescribe from time to time,” the report stated.

This would allow the Treasury Secretary to mint coins of denominations as per Yellen’s discretion.

Yellen has told lawmakers that a default on US debt obligations would be "unthinkable" and "would have absolutely catastrophic economic consequences." She has said that the majority of the debt had accrued prior to the Biden administration and that Republicans and Democrats had previously worked together multiple times to address the borrowing issue.

Former President Barack Obama had said in a podcast in 2017 that he had faced a similar crisis during his tenure and one of the ideas floated was to mint a coin worth $1 trillion to pay off part of the US debt.

“We were having these conversations with Jack Lew and others about what options in fact were available, because it had never happened before," said Obama at ‘Pod Save America’, a podcast from new media start-up Crooked Media. "There were all kinds of wacky ideas about how potentially you could have this massive coin.”

[Inputs from Reuters]