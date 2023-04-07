 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joe Biden administration defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-President Donald Trump for chaos

Apr 07, 2023 / 06:14 AM IST

The White House on Thursday released a 12-page document on the conditions that led to US' exit from Afghanistan in 2021 and sent related classified documents to various Congressional committees.

Joe Biden's administration has defended its decision to pull American troops out of Afghanistan and blamed former US President Donald Trump for the chaotic withdrawal from the war-torn country.

The report places much of the blame on the previous Trump administration, saying President Biden was 'severely constrained' by former president Trump's decisions.

The Trump administration had negotiated a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban that Biden pledged to honour. But Thursday's report criticised the former Republican president for a lack of planning to carry out the deal.