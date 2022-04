Mumbai Police had a unique post on Valentine's day featuring a conversation between the heart and face masks. (Representative: Unsplash photo)

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday that it would appeal a court order lifting mask mandates on public transportation if the officials with the CDC decide it is necessary.

The DOJ statement comes hours after President Joe Biden, when asked whether travelers should continue to wear masks on airplanes, responded: "It's up to them."





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes