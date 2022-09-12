English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Why Investors Are Cautious On Pharma Sector
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Joe Biden accepts invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

    This morning, President Biden formally accepted an invitation to attend the State Funeral Service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, the White House said in a statement on Sunday. He will be accompanied by the First Lady, it said.

    PTI
    September 12, 2022 / 06:42 AM IST
    Joe Biden

    Joe Biden

    US President Joe Biden has accepted the British invitation to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

    This morning, President Biden formally accepted an invitation to attend the State Funeral Service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, the White House said in a statement on Sunday. He will be accompanied by the First Lady, it said.

    Earlier, the White House had announced that Biden would travel to New York on September 18 and attend the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 19 and 20. The White House has not announced when Biden will now be addressing the UN General Assembly.
    PTI
    Tags: #Joe Biden #Queen Elizabeth II #World News
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 06:42 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.