Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

J&K separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani rejects Pakistan's highest civilian award

Nishan-e-Pakistan is awarded to citizens of Pakistan for highest degree of service and to foreign nationals as well.

Moneycontrol News

Former Chairman of separatist party Hurriyat Conference in Jammu & Kashmir Syed Ali Shah Geelani has rejected Pakistan's highest civilian award Nishan-e-Pakistan.

The Government of Pakistan had conferred the award to him on August 14, 2020, the day the country gained independence but surprisingly Geelani refused to accept the award and made an announcement on August 19, 2020.

According to a report on India Defence Research Wing - a website focused on defence news concerning India - Geelani said his representative Abdullah Gilani was sidelined when in fact the award was received by the same people responsible for his exit from All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

This did not amuse Geelani and hence he rejected Pakistan’s highest civilian honour.

related news

The Hurriyat Conference in Pakistan, however, has said that "it is a fake letter which has been attributed to Geelani”, as per the report.

On July 27, Pakistan’s Senate had passed a resolution asking the government to confer the country’s highest civilian honour–Nishan-e-Pakistan – on Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The resolution also called for Geelani’s life story to be included in the school curriculum.

The 90-year-old, who has been under house arrest, last month stepped down as the “chairman for life” of the Kashmiri separatist grouping All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

In his two-page letter, Geelani referred to inaction by the Hurriyat members post-abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and the division of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.

Nishan-e-Pakistan is awarded to citizens of Pakistan for highest degree of service and to foreign nationals as well.

In the past, the award has been conferred to prominent personalities such as Queen Elizabeth II, Nelson Mandela, Xi Jinping.

From India, Former Prime Minister of India Morarji Desai received the award in 1990.
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 01:06 pm

tags #India #Jammu & Kashmir #world

