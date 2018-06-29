Jim Mattis vows 'strong defensive stance' despite US-South Korea drill halt

"We maintain a strong collaborative defensive stance, to ensure our diplomats continue to negotiate from a position of unquestioned strength," Mattis said after talks with his Japanese counterpart on the third leg of a regional trip.
Washington will maintain a "strong" defensive stance with its regional allies despite halting military exercises with Seoul as it negotiates with North Korea, US Defence Secretary James Mattis said today."We maintain a strong collaborative defensive stance, to ensure our diplomats continue to negotiate from a position of unquestioned strength," Mattis said after talks with his Japanese counterpart on the third leg of a regional trip.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 08:12 am