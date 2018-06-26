App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jim Mattis arrives in China; North Korea to be key topic of meetings

The North Korean negotiations are expected to be a primary discussion during Mattis' meetings. Beijing is considered a key influencer on Pyongyang and Chinese President Xi Jinping said last week that China would "as always play a constructive role" in the process.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has arrived in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese leaders, as the world waits for indications North Korea is taking steps to dismantle its nuclear programme following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The North Korean negotiations are expected to be a primary discussion during Mattis' meetings. Beijing is considered a key influencer on Pyongyang and Chinese President Xi Jinping said last week that China would "as always play a constructive role" in the process.

Kim was in Beijing for a two-day visit last week and met with Xi. The Chinese president said at the time that he hoped that Pyongyang and Washington could fully implement the outcome of the summit earlier this month between Trump and Kim.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 05:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Kim Jong Un #North Korea #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.