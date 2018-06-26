Jim Mattis arrives in China; North Korea to be key topic of meetings

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has arrived in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese leaders, as the world waits for indications North Korea is taking steps to dismantle its nuclear programme following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The North Korean negotiations are expected to be a primary discussion during Mattis' meetings. Beijing is considered a key influencer on Pyongyang and Chinese President Xi Jinping said last week that China would "as always play a constructive role" in the process.

Kim was in Beijing for a two-day visit last week and met with Xi. The Chinese president said at the time that he hoped that Pyongyang and Washington could fully implement the outcome of the summit earlier this month between Trump and Kim.