Jill Biden positive for COVID, President Joe Biden tests negative: White house

U.S. first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms while President Joe Biden tested negative for the virus, the White House said on Monday.
Biden's 72-year-old wife last had COVID in August of last year, while the president, now 80, last tested positive in July 2022.
"This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19," her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement. "She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware."
Biden flew back alone from Delaware on Monday evening.
"Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening," the White House said. "The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms."
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!