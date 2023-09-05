English
    Jill Biden positive for COVID, President Joe Biden tests negative: White house

    Biden's 72-year-old wife last had COVID in August of last year, while the president, now 80, last tested positive in July 2022.

    Reuters
    September 05, 2023 / 07:09 AM IST
    U.S. first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms while President Joe Biden tested negative for the virus, the White House said on Monday.

    Biden's 72-year-old wife last had COVID in August of last year, while the president, now 80, last tested positive in July 2022.

    "This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19," her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement. "She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware."

    Biden flew back alone from Delaware on Monday evening.

    "Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening," the White House said. "The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms."

    Reuters
    first published: Sep 5, 2023 07:09 am

