Jerome Powell to set stage for slowing Fed rate hikes amid hawkish tone

Bloomberg
Nov 28, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech, nominally focused on the labor market, at an event on Wednesday hosted by the Brookings Institution in Washington. It will be one of the last from policymakers before the start of a quiet period ahead of their Dec. 13-14 gathering.

Chair Jerome Powell is expected to this week cement expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of interest-rates increases next month, while reminding Americans that its fight against inflation will run into 2023.

The event provides Powell with a stage to echo fellow Fed officials in signaling they will raise their benchmark rate by 50 basis points at their final meeting of the year, after four successive 75 basis-point hikes.

But with inflation still way above the central bank’s 2% target he will likely dovetail any talk of a downshift with a warning that rates will have further to rise next year.

“He’s probably going to use the speech to be hawkish and describe the dimensions of imbalance in the labor market,” said Julia Coronado, founding partner at MacroPolicy Perspectives. Powell could frame those labor market dynamics as “a reason that they need to be committed to a tight policy for longer,” she said.

Investors expect the Fed to slowdown next month with rates peaking around 5% next year from the current ratnge of 3.75% to 4.00%, according to pricing of contracts in futures markets.