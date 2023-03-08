 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jerome Powell pushes US dollar to three-month high

Reuters
Mar 08, 2023 / 06:59 AM IST

The rising greenback broke above its 200-day moving average against the yen for the first time this year in Asia trade, hitting its highest since mid-December at 137.49 yen.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

The dollar was riding high on Wednesday, flung to three-month peaks when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell surprised investors by warning that interest rates might need to go up faster and higher than expected to rein in inflation.

Overnight it had shot more than 1.2% higher on the euro, its biggest one-day move in five months. It last traded at $1.0550 per euro.

The Australian dollar was nursing even larger losses as Powell's hawkishness contrasted with a softening in tone from Australia's central bank, consigning the Aussie to a 2% overnight drop to a four-month low of $0.6580. [AUD/]