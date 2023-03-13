 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jeffrey Gundlach warns of ‘imminent recession’ amid yield curve move

Bloomberg
Mar 13, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST

Two-year Treasury yields slumped as much as 24 basis points on Monday amid bets that the Federal Reserve will scale back interest-rate hikes.

The recent performance of the US Treasuries yield curve is “highly suggestive of imminent recession,” according to DoubleLine Capital LP Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Gundlach.

Two-year Treasury yields slumped as much as 24 basis points on Monday amid bets that the Federal Reserve will scale back interest-rate hikes. That sent the yield curve climbing 16 basis points, the most since March 2020. Short-end yields had jumped to the highest level since 2007 last week.

UST yield curve now aggressively steepening after sustained inversion is highly suggestive of imminent recession.